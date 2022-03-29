Troopers, driver help rescue dog from busy roadway

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dog on its evening walk got a police escort down one of St. Paul’s busiest roadways Thursday evening.

Minnesota State Patrol troopers stayed on the dog’s tail as they tried to corral it off Interstate 94 in the Midway area. MnDOT cameras show a white car pulled over on the shoulder. The driver, Caitlin Mead, is then seen jumping out of the vehicle to grab the pup from the highway.

“My dog Marco is a three-legged dog. He was hit by a car. We rescued him seven weeks after his accident,” Mead said. “I think I just saw a dog who needed to get home.”

Mead says the dog was a little scared and nipped at her, but she will be OK.

On Friday evening, the South St. Paul Animal Hospital said that the dog had been reunited with its owner.

