Bears waking up from winter, that means it’s time to stash your trash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reports black bears are beginning to emerge from hibernation. During this time, bears will be hungry, but with minimal food sources available, bears can end up looking through trash cans in residential areas.

"That means they lose their fear of people and they could potentially become very dangerous," said Cassidy English, a district wildlife manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Officials from CPW encourage people to take steps to keep bears away.

"If you secure your trash and you take away those attractants like dog food outside or bird feeders and stuff it helps us keep the bears wild and not habituated to people," English said.

In 2020, a trash ordinance was passed requiring residents west of I-25 to keep their trash in bear-resistant trash cans.

"There were a lot less conflicts as well, including trash with the trash ordinance in place" English added.

Wildlife experts say while bear sightings may be common this time of year, bear conflicts can be preventable. According to CPW, other ways to keep bears away include flashing lights, sprinkler systems, and noisemakers.

CPW officials also warn that if you see a cub, keep your distance, as more often than not, they are not alone.

To learn more about living safely in bear country and being bear aware, click here.