Investigation underway after human skull found in ditch in Bibb County

By JENNIFER LIFSEY

Click here for updates on this story

MACON, Georgia (WGCL) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a ditch Monday morning.

The Macon-Bibb 911 Center was notified at 11:53 a.m. It was reported that land surveyors discovered what was believed to be parts of a human skull in a ditch alongside Riggins Mill Road near its intersection with Weaver Road in Macon, according to BCSO.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators, Crime Scene investigators, and the Deputy Coroner all responded to the scene to investigate the incident and searched the area.

The remains will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab to be examined in an attempt to determine the gender and identity.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.