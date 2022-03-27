Truck strikes gas station early Sunday morning in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A truck collided with the front of a gas station on the southwest side of the city just before 3 a.m. Sunday, causing minimal damage, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

CSPD said they got the call around 2:45 a.m. for the report of the truck hitting the front of Maverick Adventure's First Stop at 135 E Motor Way. Police said there were no injuries and minimal damage to both the car and the building.

DUI was determined not to be a factor in the crash.