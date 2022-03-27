“CODA” gana el Premio Oscar 2022 a Mejor Película

Sergio Gomez

(CNN Español) — Sorpresa en los Premios Oscar. “CODA” se ha convertido en la ganadora del Oscar a Mejor Película en 2022. La cinta dirigida por Siân Heder no partía como una de las grandes favoritas pese a que ya había ganado el Gran Premio del Jurado a mejor película en el Festival de Sundance.

“CODA”, distribuida por Apple a través de su servicio de streaming Apple TV, no lo tenía fácil ya que solo había sido nominada a tres Premios Oscar (mejor película, guion adaptado y actor de reparto) mientras que obras como ‘El Poder del Perro’ o ‘Dune’ optaban a 12 y 10 estatuillas respectivamente en la 94ª edición de la ceremonia organizada por la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas.

Ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2022: lista de premiados por categoría

No obstante, en los días previos a la entrega de los galardones, “CODA” había logrado posicionarse entre las casas de apuestas como la segunda favorita para ganar el gran premio. La cinta estaba nominada a tres categorías y ha logrado hacerse con los tres premios (mejor película, actor de reparto y guion adaptado).

La película, de corte dramático, es un remake de la cinta francesa “La Famille Bélier”, publicada en 2014, y narra la historia de una familia en la que todos los miembros son sordos a excepción de Ruby (interpretada por Emilia Jones), una joven de 17 años que ayuda en el negocio familiar de pesca. En el instituto decide buscar nuevas aficiones y unirse al coro. Allí descubre su pasión por el canto y se enamora de un compañero. A su vez, el director del coro le propone que siga estudiando música, algo que la lleva a tener que elegir entre seguir ayudando a su familiar o dedicarse a los estudios.

El elenco y el equipo de “Coda” aceptan el premio a la Mejor Película por “CODA”. Crédito: ROBYN BECK/AFP a través de Getty Images

Todas las ganadoras del Premio Oscar a Mejor Película por año

Año Película 2022 CODA 2021 Nomadland 2020 Parasite 2019 Green Book 2018 The Shape of Water 2017 Moonlight 2016 Spotlight 2015 Birdman 2014 12 Years a Slave 2013 Argo 2012 The Artist 2011 The King’s Speech 2010 The Hurt Locker 2009 Slumdog Millionaire 2008 No Country for Old Men 2007 The Departed 2006 Crash 2005 Million Dollar Baby 2004 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 2003 Chicago 2002 A Beautiful Mind 2001 Gladiator 2000 American Beauty 1999 Shakespeare in Love 1998 Titanic 1997 The English Patient 1996 Braveheart 1995 Forrest Gump 1994 Schindler’s list 1993 Unforgiven 1992 The Silence of the Lambs 1991 Dances with Wolves 1990 Driving Miss Daisy 1989 Rain Man 1988 The Last Emperor 1987 Platoon 1986 Out of Africa 1985 Amadeus 1984 Terms of endearment 1983 Gandhi 1982 Chariots of Fire 1981 Ordinary People 1980 Kramer vs. Kramer 1979 The Deer Hunter 1978 Annie Hall 1977 Rocky 1976 One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest 1975 The Godfather Part II 1974 The Sting 1973 The Godfather 1972 The French Connection 1971 Patton 1970 Midnight Cowboy 1969 Oliver! 1968 In the Heat of the Night 1967 A Man for All Seasons 1966 The Sound of Music 1965 My Fair Lady 1964 Tom Jones 1963 Lawrence of Arabia 1962 West Side Story 1961 The Apartment 1960 Ben-Hur 1959 Gigi 1958 The Bridge on the River Kwai 1957 Around the World in Eighty Days 1956 Marty 1955 On the Waterfront 1954 From Here to Eternity 1953 The Greatest Show on Earth 1952 An American in Paris 1951 All About Eve 1950 All the King’s Men 1949 Hamlet 1948 Gentleman’s Agreement 1947 The Best Years of Our Lives 1946 The Lost Weekend 1945 Going My Way 1944 Casablanca 1943 Mrs. Miniver 1942 How Green Was My Valley 1941 Rebecca 1940 Gone with the Wind 1939 You Can’t Take It With You 1938 The Life of Emile Zola 1937 The Great Ziegfeld 1936 Mutiny on the Bounty 1935 It Happened One Night 1934 Cavalcade 1932/33 Grand Hotel 1931 Cimarron 1930 All Quiet on the Western Front 1930 The Broadway Melody 1929 Wings

