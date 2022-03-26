Ukraine asks Qatar, others to boost energy exports amid war

By LUJAIN JO

Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on energy-rich nations to increase their production of oil and natural gas to counteract the loss of Russian supplies amid sanctions over Moscow’s war on his country. Zelenskyy made a surprise video appearance Saturday at Qatar’s Doha Forum. Zelenskyy asked countries to increase their energy exports — something particularly important as Qatar is a world leader in the export of natural gas. Western sanctions have deeply cut into Russian exports, which are crucial for European nations. However, Qatar Energy’s CEO later said the small nation likely couldn’t help “immediately” bring more gas to Europe.