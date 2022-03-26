Teen who underwent major brain surgery now a chess master

By KEVIN SIMPSON

The Colorado Sun

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado teenager who underwent major brain surgery has become one of only three high schoolers in the state to be recognized as a national chess master. The Colorado Sun reports 17-year-old Griffin McConnell became the 2022 state scholastic champion in his final year of eligibility and earned the status of national master three tournaments later. Griffin has had to overcome debilitating epileptic seizures that, as a young child, led to surgery to disconnect the left side of his brain to keep them at bay. He underwent a second major surgery in 2021. Griffin and his dad run the nonprofit ChessAbilities Inc. to provide opportunities through tournaments geared toward children with disabilities.