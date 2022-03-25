The School Buzz: D20 band teacher nationally recognized after creating class for Significant Support Needs students

A band teacher at Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs has been named Educator of the Year by the National Society of High School Scholars after creating a class for her students with significant support needs (SSN).

Kate Margrave says some of her students are nonverbal but can keep a steady beat, repeat rhythms, even write their own music. She said it's important to her that every single one of her students feels like they belong.

"It comes down to the fact, students know they're cared for and they're loved in this room. When they walk in, I want them to take a sigh of relief," she told D20.

Margrave's award announcement reads, "In a class she created, Margrave teaches students with special needs music appreciation, beginning music skills, vocabulary, and life skills. These students are now able to play instruments and incorporate movement to retain information throughout the year."

She also said, "We are trying to reach more kids than we ever have before. I don’t want anyone to fall through the cracks."

You can read more about Margrave and her national honor here.

