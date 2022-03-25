Nevada National Guard learned key lessons from COVID fight

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s National Guard leaders learned some valuable lessons from the more than 700 days guardsmen and women were activated to help combat COVID-19. Col. Brett Compston served as Nevada’s incident commander at the Division of Emergency Management and helped oversee the more than 1,400 troops who assisted in the effort. It was its largest and longest state activation ever in response to a domestic emergency. Compston says it was probably the greatest crisis they’ve faced in the last 100 years other than World War II. He told reporters this week he’s confident the experience will make them better prepared to deal with future crises.