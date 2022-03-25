Man hides in Pueblo West garage after allegedly robbing store

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man is in custody after barricading himself inside a garage following an alleged crime spree.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports that a man took tools from Big R in Pueblo West at 7 p.m.

While heading to the scene, deputies were told a witness saw the suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Erik Hannula, in a field near Industrial Blvd. and Enterprise Dr. The witness said he confronted the suspect and Hannula pulled out a knife and threatened him with it. The witness told deputies when he took out a handgun, Hannula ran northeast through a field.

According to the PCSO, Hannula ran into the garage of a home in the 300 block of E. Longmont Drive and barricaded himself inside. The sheriff's office says the residents in the home were able to get out safely.

Deputies then gave Hannula several verbal commands to come out of the garage, but he refused.

Eventually, the PCSO says deputies and a Colorado State Patrol Trooper entered the garage and took him into custody without incident. The sheriff's office says a knife was recovered.

Hannula was arrested for two counts of felony menacing, theft, and first-degree criminal trespass. The sheriff's office says Hannula is accused of also threatening another man as he was leaving Big R.