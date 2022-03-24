Shead scores 21 points, Houston knocks out 1-seed Arizona

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jamal Shead scored a career-high 21 points and Houston led throughout in a 72-60 victory over top-seeded Arizona. The Cougars are win away from getting to the NCAA Final Four for the second year in a row. Kyler Edwards added 19 points with five 3-pointers for the 32-5 Cougars. They play Villanova in the South Regional final on Saturday. Dalen Terry had 17 points for Pac-12 champion Arizona, which finished 33-4 under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd. Houston plays second-seeded Villanova on Saturday.