Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office arrest man wanted for sexual assault

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted for sexual assault. Now, deputies are asking anyone with information on a separate case he's involved in from 2019 to come forward.

According to the sheriff's office, an off-duty deputy recognized 38-year-old Alvin Lark on March 20 at the Loaf N Jug at 14 W. Spaulding Ave. Lark was found and taken into custody shortly after in the 200 block of S. McCulloch Blvd.

The sheriff's office says the off-duty deputy was aware that Lark had an outstanding warrant from a sex assault case in the City of Pueblo and that he was also wanted by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office on a search warrant for his DNA in a separate and unrelated 2019 sexual assault case.

Lark has since been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Anyone with information on the 2019 sex assault case is asked to contact Detective Simpson at (719)-583-6436. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867 or click here.