Prince William expresses sorrow for slavery in Jamaica visit

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has expressed his “profound sorrow” for slavery during a visit to Jamaica. But he stopped short of offering the apology demanded by protesters who are also seeking reparations for Britain’s role in the slave trade. William is second in line to the throne and made the comments while addressing a dinner in Jamaican capital Kingston. He echoed the words of his father the Prince of Wales who described the slave trade as an “appalling atrocity” during a visit to Barbados last year. That Caribbean nation severed its ties to the British crown and became a republic.