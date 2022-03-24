Konecny scores twice, Flyers beat Blues 5-2 to end road skid

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Travis Konecny scored twice, Hayden Hodgson had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. The Flyers snapped a 13-game winless streak on the road, winning away from home for the first time since Dec. 29 at expansion Seattle. Patrick Brown also scored, Joel Farabee added an empty-netter, and Martin Jones made 26 saves for Philadelphia. Cam York and Kevin Hayes each two assists. Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexei Torpchenko scored for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington made 22 saves. The Blues have lost three of four.