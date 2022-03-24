Denver Zoo raising funds to help Ukrainian Zoos

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- After reports of Ukrainian zookeepers struggling to keep animals safe and working in extremely dangerous conditions, the Denver Zoo is stepping up to help.

As members of the global zoo and wildlife conservation community, Denver Zoo officials say they're committed to helping the organizations and personnel working in Ukraine and neighboring nations that are providing food, transportation, veterinary care, and evacuation of animals.

The zoo also commends the courageous and dedicated zookeepers and staff who have chosen to stay in Ukraine to take care of their animals.

"As we’ve watched in horror as this crisis has unfolded in Ukraine, our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people impacted by the Russian invasion, including our fellow zoo professionals who continue to care for animals in Ukrainian zoos under extremely dangerous and difficult conditions," said the Denver Zoo in a statement on Facebook.

Wednesday, the Denver Zoo announced it's launched a Wildlife Emergency Fund to provide emergency assistance. Officials say the funds raised will be distributed following a plan developed by their partners at the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria.

According to zoo officials, funds will provide immediate needs for animals and staff at Ukrainian zoos like food, veterinary care, and animal evacuation. Funds will then go to recovery assistance for zoos and other wildlife organizations when the time comes.

If you would like to support the effort, donate to the Denver Zoo’s Emergency Wildlife Fund here.