Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash shuts down portion of Garden of the Gods Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) closed a portion of Garden of the Gods Road following a crash involving a pedestrian.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Garden of the Gods Road just east of I-25 of reports on a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. Police and MCT conducted the investigation which caused all directions of Garden of the Gods Road to shut down.

According to police, all vehicles that approach the intersection on eastbound Garden of the Gods Road will be diverted onto north or south of I-25. Northbound and southbound ramps of I-25 are closed for vehicles expected to travel east on Garden of the Gods Road.

Police say westbound lanes on Garden of the Gods Road remains open however travel delays are expected due to police activity in the area.

Alternative routes are highly recommended for drivers in the area.