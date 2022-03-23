Police asks for assistance identifying woman involved in recruiting girl into sex work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Metro Vice Unit are asking the community's help in identifying the woman who was involved in recruiting a girl employee into sex work in late December of last year.

In a news release, the woman is described to be a white female in her late 20s to early 30s. The woman is slim with light brown hair and highlights going past her shoulders. She's approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall. Police say the woman was wearing purple leggings, brown boots, and a grey jacket. She was also seen wearing a diamond on her finger.

Police say the woman above is a person of interest in the case. If anyone knows the woman or any additional information, you're asked to contact the Metro Vice Unit at 719-444-7508.