Mountain lion caught inside of business

IRVINE, California (KCAL/KCBS) — A mountain lion was captured today after it ran into an Irvine business.

“Never had such a wild encounter like that,” said Claire Leenerts. “It was very scary.”

The mountain lion is believed to be the same one that was seen swimming in Orange County over the weekend.

Animal control and law enforcement initially tried to sedate the mountain lion but failed. The animal then ran into a nearby business.

“When I first looked up I saw a cat hit the door, hit the partition, and wander through,” said Mark Waterhouse an employee of Morse Micro Office.

Waterhouse added that the cougar went into the nearby lab located inside of the building. The lab typically has 10 people working inside but a power outage in the morning sent them home early.

“It just decided this is where it wanted to be I guess,” he said. “It put itself in the back of the lab — nice and cozy.

Authorities were able to tranquilize the big cat shortly after.

No injuries were reported. Animal control now has custody of the mountain lion.

