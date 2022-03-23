Colorado Democrats send abortion access bill to governor

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Democrat-led Legislature has sent the governor a bill that would codify the right to abortion in state law. The legislation is a response to efforts in other states to limit abortion access as well as pending constitutional challenges to the procedure. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis says he’ll sign the bill into law. Colorado was the first state to decriminalize abortion in 1967. It has since allowed abortion access but has nothing in state law guaranteeing it. The Colorado Sun reports the bill approved by the state Senate on Wednesday would do just that. It also would guarantee access to reproductive care before and after pregnancy and ban local governments from imposing their own restrictions.