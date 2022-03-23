Caught on video: 2 sought after dogs attack neighborhood cat

By WPVI Digital Staff and Annie McCormick

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for help after a heinous attack by two dogs on a family cat in Philadelphia was caught on camera.

The incident happened Tuesday morning on Granite Street in the city’s Frankford section.

Video shows two people walking by a home when they seemingly allow two dogs to attack a neighborhood cat named Buddy.

One person in the video can be heard encouraging the dogs, saying “good boy,” as the vicious attack continued.

“There is a sound heard on the video that indicates they are encouraging the dogs. That continues until a resident of one property comes out and sees what’s happening and everybody attempts to pull the dogs off the cat,” said Nicole Wilson, the PSPCA’s director of humane law enforcement.

The Pennsylvania SPCA says the six or seven-year-old cat suffered serious internal injuries. He currently has a 50% chance of survival.

Authorities say the suspects face serious felony charges since animal laws have been strengthened in Pennsylvania over the past seven years.

“Subsequent to Libre’s Law passing, crimes like this are felonies. Whenever you are putting another animal on an animal — that’s animal fighting,” said Wilson.

Libre’s Law was named after a Boston terrier puppy who was found emaciated on a Lancaster County farm, but was rescued and given a chance at life.

Anyone with information about this attack is asked to call the organization’s cruelty hotline immediately at 866-601-7722 or email cruelty@pspca.org. Tips can be left anonymously.

