Woman charged with killing, torturing animals after dogs found dead in rental home

By James Paxson

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A Shiawassee County woman has been charged with two felony counts of animal killing and torturing after two dogs were found dead in a rental home.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office received an animal cruelty complaint in December 2021. An animal control deputy for the county was told two dead dogs were found inside a residence in Bancroft, according to the sheriff’s office.

The residents who gave the complaint said they were renting the home and went to investigate a room with a very bad odor. The room was padlocked and the residents had to break into the room to investigate the smell, the sheriff’s office said. Inside the room, they found two dead dogs in an advanced state of decomposition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies believe one of the dogs was partially eaten by the other. The belief is both dogs died sometime in the summer before the renters moved in, the sheriff’s office said.

The dogs’ owner, Jordan Hoisington, has been charged with two felony counts of animal killing and torturing. She was arraigned on March 1. Her bond was set at $7,500.

A deputy said this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they have investigated.

