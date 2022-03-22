Three Florence council members who were trying to address city corruption scandal resign

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three Florence City Council members submitted their resignation overnight amid a growing corruption scandal.

Councilwoman Melissa Hardy, Councilman Brian Allen, Councilwoman Kristal Wood both resigned after last night's council meeting where a citizen called for the Florence Mayor's resignation. Villagrana said last night he won't resign because 500 people elected him in.

Hardy and Allen have been pushing for answers and taking action to address issues exposed by 13 Investigates regarding a years-long Florence City Hall sexual harassment scandal.

"The stress I have endured in the last 6 months has begun to take a toll on my health and my ability to be the kind of wife and mother my family deserves. I believe that I have worked diligently to find the truth and pursue every avenue I could towards fixing what has gone so terribly wrong in the City of Florence. At this point, under the scope of my authority, I do not believe I am able to be of further assistance to the citizens. The council can only give so much direction and if it goes unfulfilled there is little recourse. We can try to set the example and expectation of the change we are seeking but that too can be rejected. We are also subject to making decisions with the information that we are provided, whether it is accurate and complete or not. I hold out hope that things will continue to improve and wish everyone that continues to move toward that goal the best. I was so proud to be elected for this job last fall and it has been an honor serving as a representative for the community. I am truly sorry to anyone that feels I have let them down by this choice but I can no longer serve on the Florence City council," Melissa Hardy told 13 Investigates.

Hardy led the council to fire its city attorney earlier this month. She is also heard in executive session tapes pressing for the truth and action on alleged wrongdoing in the city.

Brian Allen called for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into the city's missing taxpayer money and other money woes in an open meeting a few weeks ago. The Florence City management did not follow his direction and only asked the CBI to investigate a 2019 severance package of the former Florence police chief.

Allen told 13 Investigates he is working on a public statement about his resignation.

Councilman Mike Vendetti sent a statement about his colleagues' resignations.

"By statute, any decision regarding the employment of any city employee other than the judge, city attorney, or city manager rests with the city manager, Tom Piltingsrud; therefore I can not attempt to influence these decisions," Vendetti said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.