SMU coach Tim Jankovich announces retirement

DALLAS (AP) — SMU coach Tim Jankovich has retired after six seasons as head coach of the Mustangs and a coaching career of nearly four decades. His career included stints as an assistant coach for Larry Brown and Bill Self. The decision came two days after the end of a 24-9 season when the Mustangs didn’t make the NCAA Tournament. The 62-year-old Jankovich was head coach at Illinois State from 2008-12. He left the Redbirds to join SMU’s staff when Brown took the job there and succeeded the Hall of Famer as head coach before the 2016-17 season. That was SMU’s last NCAA Tournament appearance.