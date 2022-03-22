Kaymer now in Florida and looking to get back on track

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Martin Kaymer doesn’t feel as though his best golf is behind him. The 37-year-old German took a big step by leaving his homeland for Florida to get better practice facilities. He’s working out of The Bear’s Club. Kaymer is a two-time major champion and former world No. 1. Now he’s down to No. 151. He started the year by celebrating the birth of his first child, a boy named Sam. Kaymer is confident he can get his game on track. In other golf news, Mike Tirico will be back at the Masters as the lead voice for SiriusXM all four rounds.