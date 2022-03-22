Hawaii’s e-bike rules include age restrictions

By Jeremy Lee

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — E-bikes are quickly growing in popularity but the rules regulating their use, may not be very well known.

Advocates say it’s important to account for reaction time and stopping distance when traveling at higher speeds.

The law states that only those 15 & older may operate an e-bike if it is registered to family member.

Those 18 & older may own an e-bike. A $30 registration is required at a satellite city hall. The Hawaii Bicycling league offers free workshops on bicycle rules & e-bikes.

“Make sure anybody riding that e-bike knows how to ride it. Knows how to control it. You want to make sure the fit is good too. If it’s too large or too small, that can effect your control of the bike. Practice with it in a secure environment first. Get comfortable and familiar with it,” Malia Harunaga of Hawaii Bicycling League told KITV 4 Island News.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.