Four Cruise Lines Accused Of ‘Prohibited Tourism’ In Cuba

By Web Staff

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — In a major blow to several cruise companies, with ties to South Florida, that traveled to Cuba, a Miami federal judge has ruled that they took part in “prohibited tourism” by carrying passengers to the island nation and profited from the use of the port facilities in Havana.

According to court documents, Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, and MSC SA earned at least $1 billion in doing so, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom sided with Havana Docks, a company that held a concession to operate the Port of Havana. She ruled that by using the terminal, or one of its piers, the cruise lines “committed trafficking acts.”

The company filed lawsuits against the four cruise lines for their use of the Port of Havana between 2015 and 2019, when cruise travel to Cuba was authorized.

