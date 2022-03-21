Two suspects arrested in connection to series of storage unit burglaries; stealing over $46,200 of property

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A detective from the Sand Creek Investigations Division have identified the two suspects involved in the series of storage unit burglaries which began in mid-December 2021.

According to the police report, Detective Collins identified Luke Tsalakis and Shelby McMiller to be the suspects in the storage unit burglaries.

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says Tsalakis and McMiller were at the Storage Time at 4355 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

Police say the two suspects were unloading property into a storage unit from a stolen van. The storage unit was reported to be rented out by McMiller.

Once police arrived on scene, Tslakis tried to run from police. He was immediately arrested and taken into custody. Police say McMiller was also taken into custody.

As McMiller was arrested, police learned she was on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond after she was previously arrested on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. She was charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft, and storage unit burglaries, according to the police report.

Police say Tsalakis had active warrants for his arrest due to a previous arrest on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 for felony menacing, disorderly conduct unlawful discharge of a weapon, and reckless use of a weapon. He was released from jail by bond. He later failed to appear in court.

Detectives say Tsalakis and McMiller were linked to over 10 burglaries, about 35 victims from many storage units across Colorado Springs, over $46,200 in stolen property, and over $17,500 in property damage.

Tsalakis and McMiller are currently in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.