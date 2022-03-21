EU slams ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine but new sanctions unlikely

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries are accusing Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. But the 27-nation bloc appears unlikely to impose new sanctions on Moscow despite a clamor across Europe for those responsible to be held to account. Civilian deaths are mounting notably in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock lamented Russia’s attacks on civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and theaters. She said the “courts will have to decide but for me these are clearly war crimes.” Her remarks Monday came as EU foreign ministers gathered in Brussels to discuss the war and its fallout. The EU has rallied quickly to impose heavy sanctions. But some are balking at hitting Russia’s energy sector.