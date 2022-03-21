Bridgewater excited to be back in Miami, quiet on his role

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater is presumably the Miami Dolphins’ backup quarterback for this coming season. The key word there is “presumably.” If Bridgewater is in fact committed to backing up Tua Tagovailoa in 2022, he’s not saying. The Dolphins made several of their free agent acquisitions available for interviews on Monday, and Bridgewater spoke at length about how excited he is to be back in his hometown. But as far as what the Dolphins told him during the free-agent process, he’s keeping that close to the vest.