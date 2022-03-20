Abraham nets 2 as Roma sweeps aside Lazio 3-0 in derby

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Tammy Abraham has established himself further as a fan’s favorite with two goals as Roma swept aside Lazio 3-0 in the capital derby in Serie A. That took Abraham’s tally to 15 in the league this season and nine since the start of January. Only Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has scored more goals in 2022 than the England international in Europe’s top five leagues. Roma moved up to fifth. Atalanta can move above sixth-place Lazio with a win at Bologna later Sunday. Dušan Vlahović set up one goal and scored another as Juventus eased to a 2-0 win over bottom club Salernitana to move within a point of defending champion Inter Milan in third.