Fire crews battle grass fire in Peyton

KRDO

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Falcon Fire Department now reports the 40-acre grassfire in Peyton is under control.

Several agencies worked to extinguish the fast-moving flames along Curtis Road Sunday afternoon.

Crews arrived on scene just before 4:30 p.m. According to fire officials, the fire started spreading quickly to the north.

Crews were able to knock down the blaze quickly enough that no structures sustained damage.

Much of Southern Colorado remains under Red Flag Warnings Sunday evening with low humidity and winds creating high fire danger.

