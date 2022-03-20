Fire crews battle grass fire in Peyton

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Falcon Fire Department now reports the 40-acre grassfire in Peyton is under control.

Several agencies worked to extinguish the fast-moving flames along Curtis Road Sunday afternoon.

Crews arrived on scene just before 4:30 p.m. According to fire officials, the fire started spreading quickly to the north.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD assisting Ellicott FD with a working grass fire off of Curtis Road near Dragonman’s property. The fire is north of there. Last report the fire was 3-4 acres. No reports of structures threatened at this time. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 20, 2022

Crews were able to knock down the blaze quickly enough that no structures sustained damage.

40 Acre Fire in Peyton under control says Falcon FD Battalion Chief Joseph Cosgrove. More on https://t.co/whwJcLST41 pic.twitter.com/1z2kEpz9bB — Sam Page (@sampagetweets) March 20, 2022

Much of Southern Colorado remains under Red Flag Warnings Sunday evening with low humidity and winds creating high fire danger.