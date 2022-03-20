Bears sign Colts DE Muhammad, Chiefs WR/KR Pringle

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad to a two-year contract and Kansas City Chiefs receiver and kick returner Byron Pringle to a one-year deal. They also re-signed safety DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract. Muhammad spent the past four seasons in Indianapolis and is reuniting with new Bears coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams. Eberflus was the Colts’ defensive coordinator and Williams was their safeties coach. Pringle goes from a team that went 12-5 and lost to Cincinnati in the AFC championship game after back-to-back Super Bowl appearances to one that is rebuilding. He also goes from catching passes from a star quarterback in Patrick Mahomes to one coming off an uneven rookie season in Justin Fields.