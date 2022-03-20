AP source: Rashaad Penny returning to Seattle on 1-year deal

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says running back Rashaad Penny has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to return to the Seattle Seahawks. The new deal will pay Penny up to $6.5 million for the 2022 season, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by the team. The 26-year-old is coming off the best season of his career, which was highlighted by a surge late in the year. Penny was the best running back in the league over the final month and capped his season with a career-high 190 yards in the finale.