Officer-involved traffic collision closes streets in northeast Colorado Springs Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An injury traffic crash involving a Colorado Springs Police officer closed several streets near the intersection of South Carefree Circle and Powers Boulevard around 10:50 a.m. Saturday, according to CSPD.

Officials said to avoid the area and expect delays.

As of 11:10 a.m. barricades had been set up surrounding the intersection. CSPD said the roadways and lanes of traffic will be closed for an extended time as the investigation is completed.

There is heavy traffic delays as of 12:30 p.m. in all directions at the South Carefree Circle and Powers Boulevard intersection.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.