2 killed in vehicle crashes in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police say two people died after being hit by vehicles in Aurora. 9News reports the Aurora Police Department said at around 7:50 p.m. Friday a man was attempting to cross East Colfax Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle. Police say the driver of the vehicle pulled over after the crash to render aid and was hit by another vehicle. Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim died at a hospital. Police say the second driver remained at the scene. Police are investigating.