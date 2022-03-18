Texas Tech overwhelms Montana State 97-62 in NCAA 1st round

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 20 points and set a dominating tone in the opening minutes for Texas Tech, which overwhelmed Montana State 97-62 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders had one of the best-shooting games in the first round since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. Bryson Williams also scored 20 points for Texas Tech, which shot 66.7% from the field, including making 12 of 20 3-pointers. At one point the Red Raiders were trending toward breaking Syracuse’s record of 67.9% set against Southern Illinois in 1995. Texas Tech settled for a tie for fourth. Xavier Bishop led Montana State with 12 points.