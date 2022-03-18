More than 3,000 customers affected by power outages in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities reported a power outage along N. Nevada Ave., stretching from E. Willamette Ave. and E. Fillmore St.

According to Springs Utilities, more than 3,000 customers are affected by the outage as of 3:10 p.m. Friday. The company's website says it started at 2:47 p.m. and the cause is "unforeseen circumstances."

KRDO has reached out to Springs Utilities for clarification.

The estimated restoration time is 5 p.m. To see if your area is affected, click an interactive map here.