Rideshare driver dead after stuck vehicle hit by train

By Joyce Lupiani

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — A rideshare driver is dead after being hit by a freight train near downtown Duluth around 5:25 a.m. March 17. A passenger inside the vehicle was able to discuss before the crash.

According to the local police department, the rideshare vehicle became stuck while driving across the tracks. The passenger jumped out of the vehicle when they saw the train coming but the driver was still trying to get the vehicle off the tracks when it was struck by a train.

The vehicle was dragged for several hundred yards after it was struck. The driver was killed.

The police department says it is not uncommon for vehicles to become stuck in that particular spot.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.