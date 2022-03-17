Cruises set to return to Canadian ports for first time since start of pandemic

By Maggie Parkhill

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Cruise ships are set to return to Canada’s ports next month for the first time since 2020, with some rules still in place to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

In the early days of the pandemic, cruise ships became epicentres at sea for the novel coronavirus, with passengers stuck isolating in staterooms – some for months – as ships dealt with outbreaks and even deaths while being turned away from international ports.

Last year, some cruise lines tried to re-enter the tourism industry between waves of COVID-19 cases, but outbreaks prevented some companies from being able to launch summer trips on schedule.

But with COVID-19 restrictions gradually lifting in Canada and around the world, as well as a high vaccine uptake among Canadians, some travellers may be itching to get back on board cruise ships this year.

Before you pack your bags, here’s what you need to know about the return of cruises. WHICH CRUISES ARE RETURNING TO CANADA?

Princess Cruises’ Caribbean Princess will arrive in Victoria, B.C. on April 6, marking the first cruise ship to arrive in the city since October 2019. It will also be the first cruise ship to arrive at any Canadian port since the federal government banned cruises from docking in Canada in March 2020.

Hundreds of cruise ships are expected to arrive in Victoria this year, with the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority estimating that 780,000 passengers could visit the city this on cruise calls.

Victory Cruise Lines is resuming their Great Lakes cruises in May, according to their website, and Viking Cruise Line plans to return to the Great Lakes in 2023.

The Port of Halifax is scheduled to see 152 cruise ships this season, though the number of passengers expected to disembark in the city for excursions and activities is still hard to estimate. WHAT ARE THE RULES?

On Wednesday, CTV News learned that Canada was planning to lift its pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers as of April 1 at all points of entry, including sea. An official announcement from the federal government is expected Thursday.

The requirement to be fully vaccinated in order to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation remains in effect. Cruise lines must inspect travellers’ proof of vaccination before boarding.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said at a press conference in Halifax on March 7 that no passenger will be allowed off a cruise ship at Canadian ports unless they meet the vaccine requirements.

The prohibition of cruise ships in Canadian waters was officially lifted on Nov. 1, 2021, as long as operators fully comply with public health requirements.

But the federal government also said travel rules are subject to change as Canada continues to stave off further waves of COVID-19 cases.

“The return of cruise ships to our ports is a further step in Canada’s reopening and a reflection of the progress we have made against this current Omicron variant,” Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement on March 7. “As we have said all along, Canada’s border measures will remain flexible and adaptable and we will continue to evaluate our measures to keep Canadians safe.” WHAT ARE THE RISKS?

The federal government is warning that despite some restrictive measures being lifted, there are still some risks associated with travel on a cruise ship.

According to the Government of Canada website, travellers could be subject to quarantine procedures onboard the ship or in a foreign country, which could restrict access to consular services. The federal government is also warning that the cost of medical care or quarantine measures could be very expensive, and in some countries travellers may need to pay medical bills immediately in cash.

Regardless of vaccination status, the federal government recommends following individual public health measures such as wearing a mask and physical distancing, “even if it’s not required.” WHAT DO INDUSTRY EXPERTS SAY?

With cruises returning to Canada, tourism groups and local business owners say they are looking forward to welcoming travellers back to the country’s port cities.

“The return of cruise season – of cruise ships sent to the port, of people wandering around the city – it brings an air of excitement that things are changing and that we’re coming out of COVID,” Allan Gray, the president and CEO of the Port of Halifax, told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday. “They understand with $165 billion being put into the Halifax community, it’s a big industry for the area.”

On the other side of the country, business owners are also getting excited for the return of cruise season. Wally Wargolet, the CEO of the Vancouver’s Gastown Business Improvement Association, told CTV News Vancouver that there is a lot of “optimism” among business owners trying to come out of the pandemic.

“This is going to be the beginning of that economic recovery,” Wargolet said. “A lot of the businesses here in Gastown survive the winters by having very strong (summer) tourist seasons.”

But one of the challenges in preparing for an influx of tourists, experts said, is exactly how much of an influx to expect.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority said it’s expecting more than 300 ships to arrive during the 2022 season. But due to ongoing changes in travel restrictions, the group said it’s too early to estimate the number of passengers.

“I certainly wouldn’t say it’s a normal cruise season this year,” Gray said. “The challenge of course is we actually don’t know what the passenger volumes will be on the ships at this stage. That seems to be a changing number all the time as the industry bounces back from the COVID period.”

Allan said cruise lines and port authorities will have to work “in conjunction” with Transport Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada, as well as with provincial and territorial health authorities in order to protect passengers and Canada’s port communities from COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, I suppose they were the poster child of the start of COVID, but the industry has really, really stepped up,” Allan said. “They’re very concerned about making sure people have a good experience, and that as they return and bounce back out of COVID, they do it responsibly and they can demonstrate that it’s a sustainable industry.”

