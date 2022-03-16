Sharks sign Tomas Hertl to 8-year extension

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have agreed on an eight-year contract extension with Tomas Hertl, locking up their star center for the long term instead of dealing him away at the trade deadline. The Sharks had been committed to trying to keep Hertl but wanted to get the extension in place before Monday’s trade deadline. Hertl was in the final year of a $22.5 million, four-year contract and could have been an unrestricted free agent this summer without an extension. The new deal will pay the 28-year-old Hertl an average of $8 million a season, according to Sportsnet, and keep him under contract through the 2029-30 season.