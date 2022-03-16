S. Tejon Street closure, crews work on S. Tejon Railroad Underpass bridge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers are advised to avoid a section of South Tejon Street through the end of the week while crews work on repairing an aging railroad bridge.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, S. Tejon St. is closed in both directions from Fountain Boulevard to Mill Street for inspection and repairs of the S. Tejon Railroad Underpass bridge.

Crews began work Monday. The city says the road is expected to remain closed until the repair is complete and could be until the end of the week.

While the road is closed, business access is still allowed.