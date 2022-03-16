9 dead in crash involving U. of the Southwest golf teams

By CEDAR ATTANASIO, JILL BLEED and ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine people were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university who were returning home from a golf tournament. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco says a pickup truck crossed the center line of a highway and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams. They had been playing in a tournament in Midland, Texas. Blanco says six students were killed, along with a faculty member. The driver of the pickup and his 13-year-old passenger also died. Blanco says two students were taken to a hospital in critical condition.