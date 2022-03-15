Atlantic League, MLB tweaking “double-hook DH” rules trial

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball is tweaking a rules experiment in the independent Atlantic League that forced teams to forfeit their designated hitter when removing a starting pitcher from the game. The double-hook designated hitter was first tested in the Atlantic League last season, with teams losing their DH when they removed their starter. MLB and the Atlantic League say that this year, if the starter completes at least five innings, teams can retain their DH for the rest of the game. The DH was formally added to the National League as part of a new labor contract agreed to with players Thursday.