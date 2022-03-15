Browns release JC Tretter, union president; meeting Watson

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns released center JC Tretter, who was recently re-elected as president of the NFL Players Association, while the team accelerated its pursuit of controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson. Tretter spent five seasons with Cleveland as a dependable leader and anchor of one of the league’s best offensive lines. Tretter also played a major role in the union setting protocols with the league during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tretter’s release came as the Browns intensified their interest in Watson, who has played his last game with Houston. Cleveland has a scheduled meeting Tuesday with Watson, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Watson met with New Orleans and Carolina on Monday, according to multiple reports.