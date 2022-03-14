Former homeless kids enjoy night out at the Harlem Globetrotters game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., - The Hubbards, a local Colorado Springs couple reached to KRDO with a story of hope and resilience: they adopted 6 previously homeless children, and were hoping to treat them to a night out with the Harlem Globetrotters. KRDO stepped in and helped get them free tickets!

Three and a half years ago, Kimberly and Jake Hubbard decided to adopt four of the martin children, who had been homeless for four grueling years.

A fun night out at the always-hilarious Harlem Globetrotters game.

Some people might take it for granted, but for the martin girls it was a life changing experience.

"Being inspired by different players in the game, it was a life wake up call for me because I never experienced anything, so I personally loved that, it was enjoyment and it just warmed my heart being in that situation," said Abby Martin, adopted by the Hubbards.

The girls had it rough for a couple of years, sleeping on the streets of Colorado Springs and wondering where their next meal will come from was a period in time they do not wish to go back to.

Though they had their biological mother with them during that time, they say she didn't have the means to provide for them.

"Well when I was younger, I didn't think of it as bad, but now I see all the things she didn't do for me and all the things they do for me, so I really just want to stay with the Hubbards," said Alex Martin, also adopted by the Hubbards.

The Hubbards stepped up to the task three years ago after the biological mother asked them if they would be willing to take the kids in.

Kimberly and Jake Hubbard didn't have the heart to say no.

"It's just been you know, its' been happy times, we have been, you know have our ups and downs, its' been an experience, just being there for the kids , my husband and I just try our best to provide for them."

The Hubbards now have a full house raising the four girls, Abby, Anabelle, Ava and Alex Martin.

And now, incredibly -- their two little sisters. Five-year-old Hannah and three-year-old, Aurora --- are being raised nearby by Kimberly's mom.

The family said they had an incredible time watching the Globetrotters together definitely a once in a lifetime experience for them.