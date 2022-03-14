Family asks for tips in homicide case six months after murder

By Abby Dodge

HARRISONVILLE, Missouri (KCTV) — Harrisonville police in conjunction with the family of a homicide victim are asking are additional tips in a September homicide.

61-year-old Emory Louis Spainhour Jr. died after someone stabbed him the Harrisonville 49 Highway commuter lot on September 13, 2021. He tried to get to the QuikTrip just down the road for help, but later died from his injuries.

Spainhour’s family said he was a kind and gentle person.

“He was a gentle soul. He loved his cats. He loved fishing. Loved the outdoors. Wouldn’t hurt anybody, loved people,” said Spainhour’s niece Misty King. “You were lucky to get a word in edgewise when you would talk to him and he would talk about anything, so it’s just missing those conversations.”

Spainhour’s family spent the late afternoon decorating a corner of the commuter lot with colorful cups reading “justice for Emory,” next to flowers and a cat stuffed animal.

Spainhour had affection for his cats. His family said he would take them on walks while he fished a local lakes.

His family said he was likely in the lot sleeping in his car because he’d recently become homeless and was waiting to transition into housing.

“We just wonder if he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. There’s no rhyme or reason,” said King. “He didn’t hang around with any people that could be capable of this kind of a crime.”

Harrisonville police are asking the public to continue sending in tips.

“Any information they know about at all, they may think it’s minor, but they just never know,” said HPD detective Kristi Hunziker. “That could be the key information we need to solve this case.”

There is a $2,000 Crime Stoppers reward for anyone who reports a tip that leading to an arrest. The family is hoping to add to that reward so they can finally have some closure.

The Crime Stoppers hotline is 816-474-8477.

