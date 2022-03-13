St. Baldrick’s fundraiser held at Back East Bar and Grill Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Back East Bar and Grill in northeast Colorado Springs hosted a fundraiser for St. Baldrick's where dozens of people shaved at their heads at the restaurant Sunday afternoon.

The event started at 11 a.m. and organizers said they had around 30 people signed up to buzz their hair off for the cause. They also held a silent auction, with all the proceeds going to the St. Baldrick's Foundation as well.

The family-friendly event also offered face painting for the kids and food and drink specials for the adults.

At 4:00 bagpipers are expected and will be playing songs from Ireland.