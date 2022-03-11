Two fentanyl suspected overdoses in El Paso County so far in 2022

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two El Paso County teens have died from suspected fentanyl overdoses so far in 2022.

Dr. Leon Kelly, the El Paso County Coroner, told 9News his office saw five fentanyl overdoses involving juveniles in all of 2021. The youngest was a one-year-old.

"Last year in 2021 we lost more kids to fentanyl than we did to suicide. We know the efforts that have gone into youth mental health and preventing that, and yet another very difficult crisis ahead of us," said Kelly.

One teen death can be linked to a January incident where a 16-year-old was found dead in the basement of his home. According to court documents, police found two blue pills they suspected to be laced with fentanyl on the boy's bed.

Police believe one of those pills killed the teen.

KRDO spoke with the father of the victim, who identified the boy's mother as the woman accused of selling him the deadly pills.

According to Kelly, most fentanyl overdose deaths involving juveniles are linked to pills that look like oxycodone. Kelly went on to say Coloradans "have to assume" that every illicitly purchased drug has fentanyl in it.