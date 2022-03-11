‘She loved her country’: Street renaming pays tribute to fallen soldier

By Kalé Searcy

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A tribute to Sgt. Lillian Clamens took place Thursday, honoring the fallen hero, who sacrificed her life for her country.

Clamens’ family, along with Douglas County Commissioners, dedicated her childhood street in her name.

She joined the U.S. Army Reserve soon after graduating from Central High School, then dedicated 17 years of her life as an administrative specialist.

“She had a desire to serve others. She wanted to help others, she loved her community, she loved her country, and she wanted to travel the world,” Clamens’ cousin, Terry McGhee Sanders said.

Clamens was on her last tour of duty, at the age of 35, when a mortar claimed her life in Iraq. She used her body to shield another soldier during the attack in 2007.

Renaming Caldwell Street is her family’s way of carrying on her legacy and bringing recognition to Clamens’ service nearly two decades later.

Lillian’s cousin, Karen Wells said, “To have the street that we were all raised on, that we roller-skated on, bicycled, big wheels, everything, this is just going to be a beautiful moment for our family.”

Sherman Wells, another cousin, said, “For legacy purposes, from now on. When you go past that street, you’ll remember Lillian, and you’ll remember her story.”

A new way to remember the mother, wife and daughter they all lost.

“We definitely want to make sure that Nebraska remembers that they gave birth to a hero,” Sherman said.

The sign is officially up, so now when you drive past 27th and Caldwell, the family hopes you’ll think about Lillian and the sacrifice she made.

