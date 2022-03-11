Colorado Springs celebrates St. Patrick’s Day early with parade and 5K

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs will celebrate St. Patrick's Day early on Saturday, March 12th with a parade and a 5k downtown. Both the parade and 5k are free and open to the public.

It's the first St. Patrick's Day Parade since 2019, after two years of cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Colorado Springs St. Patrick's Day Parade Facebook, shared the following statement,

"The St. Patrick's Day Parade has been a community tradition since 1985. As the unofficial start to Spring, the Parade provides a full day of family-friendly fun in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs. Marching bands, floats, flags and leprechauns will march past 35,000 spectators in the largest Parade in Colorado Springs."

St. Patrick's Day Parade in Colorado Springs, 2019

The parade will begin at noon along Tejon St. between Cache La Poudre and Cimarron streets. Organizers suggest arriving early to find parking.

On-street metered parking will be available, plus all three city garages will be open for $1 per hour. Handicapped parking is located on Platte Avenue between Tejon Street and Cascade Avenue.

The following road closures will be in place on Saturday.

8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tejon Street between Platte Avenue and Bijou Street

Bijou Street between Nevada and Cascade avenues

9:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tejon Street between Cache La Poudre and Cimarron streets

The following streets between Cascade and Nevada avenues: Cache La Poudre Street, Dale Street, Monument Street, Williamette Street, St. Vrain Street, Boulder Street, Platte Avenue, Bijou Street, Kiowa Street, Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Avenue, Vermijo Street, and Costilla Street

Cache La Poudre Street will reopen at or around 11 a.m. when the race completes

Additional information regarding the parade can be found at https://csstpats.com/.